Children’s ride-on vehicles recalled due to fire, burn hazards

WASHINGTON D.C. - Peg Perego has announced the recall of about 3,000 children’s ride-on vehicles due to the risk of fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced last week.

The recall involves Peg Perego’s 850 Polaris Sportsman ride-on, 24-volt battery operated toy vehicles intended for children ages 5 to 7 years. The ATV-style vehicles for two people are silver, red and black and have four wheels, a flip-up backrest for the back passenger and a front and rear luggage rack.

Officials said the recall was issued because Peg Perego has received three reports of the children’s ride-on toy overheating, including one report of a burn.

Officials said consumers should immediately stop children from using the recalled toy vehicles and contact Peg Perego to receive a free replacement circuit board with instructions, including shipping. Consumers can also access the installation instructions on the firm’s website. Peg Perego is contacting known customers directly.

The toy was sold through online retailers including Amazon, Cabelas, Target, ToysRUs and Wal-Mart from October 2014 through April 2016 for between $500 and $600.

