810 (2016-427 Nov. 2) A public meeting for the 2017 Budget

(2016-427 Nov. 2) A public meeting for the 2017 Budget workshop will be held during to the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on Tuesday, November 8th at 6:30 PM in the Riverside Town Hall, 101 First Street.
All Riverside residents are welcome to attend.
