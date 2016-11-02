810 (2016-428 Nov. 2) Riverside Town Hall

(2016-428 Nov. 2) Riverside Town Hall will be holding a Public Hearing to discuss the:

Critical Area Ordinance (CAO) Final Public Hearing will be November 8th at 6:00 pm prior to regular Town Council Meeting. The proposed Critical Areas Ordinance relates to the identification, classification and regulation of critical areas. The changes are to meet the Growth Management requirements regarding critical areas and resource lands.

Shoreline Master Program (SMP) Final Public Hearing will be November 8th at 6:15 pm prior to regular Town Council Meeting. The hearing is to consider adoption of the Shoreline Master Program update that would replace the existing regulations for shore lands within the Town of Riverside and pre-designate regulations for shore lands within the Urban Growth Area. The Shoreline Master Program is a document required to be adopted by the Town in compliance with the Shoreline Management Act (Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 90.58 and Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 173-26. Public Comments will be taken during the hearing.

Public comments are encouraged. Both draft proposals are available at the Riverside Town Hall for public inspection at 101 First Street, Riverside WA

For more information, call the Riverside Town Hall at 509-826-4670

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.