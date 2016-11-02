810 (2016-432 Nov. 2) Notice of Public Hearing Parcel # 1570130301

(2016-432 Nov. 2) Notice of Public Hearing Parcel # 1570130301

Brad and Susan Sloan

Residential Duplex Conditional Use permit

514 North Ash Street

Omak, WA 98841

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brad and Susan Sloan who are the owners of the below described property filed an application for review and approval of a Conditional Use Permit for a Residential Duplex in the Residential Single Family Zoning District. The subject property is located at 514 North Ash Street Parcel #1570130301, Located within Section 26, Township 34, and Range 26 East W. M.

The City of Omak Hearing Examiner will conduct an open record public hearing on the application November 15, 2016 at 4:00 P.M. to be held in the City of Omak City Council Chambers located at 2 North Ash Street, Omak WA 98841.

The complete application, related drawings and documentation is available for inspection and/or copies may be obtained by purchase or electronically by request at the City of Omak Building Department, City Hall, during normal business hours.

