810 (2016-433 Nov. 2) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

(2016-433 Nov. 2) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will hold a

public hearing at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at the Brewster City Hall at 105 South 3rd Street. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on proposed amendments to the Brewster Municipal Code permitting installation of broadcast and relay tower wireless communications facilities in the public use district of the city.

All persons requiring assistance in accessing City Hall

or need other assistance are requested to contact City Hall at 509-689-3464 prior to the hearing. Copies of the proposed amendments to the

City Code are available on the City Website and City Hall.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.