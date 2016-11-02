820 (2016-416 Nov. 2, 9, 16) SECTION 001000 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID TOWN OF TWISP - PUBLIC

(2016-416 Nov. 2, 9, 16) SECTION 001000 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID TOWN OF TWISP - PUBLIC WORKS SHOP
Sealed bids will be received by the Public Works Director, Andrew Denham and staff of The Town of Twisp, in the Council Room located at 118 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA 98856, for the construction of the new Town of Twisp - Public Works Shop.
Sealed Base Bids must be received by 12:00 pm on November 22, 2016, and must be marked “Sealed Bid - Town of Twisp - Public Works Shop”. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 12:00 pm on November 22, 2016.
A Non-Mandatory Pre-bid Conference for general contractors will be held on November 9, 2016, at 10:00 am, at the Twisp Town Hall, 118 S. Glover, Twisp, WA 98856.
Documents are available at www.architectswestplans.com. Digital files may be down loaded at no cost; Bidders are required to register as a plan holder at www.architectswestplans.com, and select “Add me as a Plan Holder”. Questions regarding the plan room: Auron (509) 747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.
Also, a complete set of electronic contract documents will also be filed with:
Associated Builders & Contractors, 1760 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202
Abadan Regional Plan Center, 603 E. 2nd Ave. Spokane, WA 99202
Spokane Regional Plan Center, 209 N. Havana, Spokane, WA 99202
Yakima Plan Center, 1212 N. 16th Avenue, Ste. 2, Yakima, WA 98902
Wenatchee Plan Center, 34 N. Chelan, Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801
Daily Journal of Commerce, 83 Columbia St., #200, Seattle, WA 98104
McGraw Hill Construction, 200 SW Michigan Street, Ste. 100A, Seattle, WA 98106
Town of Twisp, 811 S. Glover Street, Twisp, WA 98856
Architects West, 210 E. Lakeside Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814
No bidder may withdraw his bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days.
The Town of Twisp reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.
TOWN OF TWISP
Jackie Moriarty, Clerk/Treasurer
Publication Dates: November 2, 9 & 16 2016.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
