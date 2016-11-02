820 (2016-420 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) Okanogan County Fire District #3

(2016-420 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) Okanogan County Fire District #3 will have their budget hearing and adoption during their regular meeting that begins at 7:30pm on Tuesday 11/8/16 at the Omak Fire Hall.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
