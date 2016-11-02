820 (2016-421 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

(2016-421 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the North Central Regional Library Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing, in accordance with RCW 84.55.120, to discuss revenue sources for the Library’s proposed 2017 budget and to consider possible increases in property tax revenues, and to discuss the proposed 2017 budget.

The hearing will be held at the regular Board of Trustee Meeting on Thursday, November 10th, 2016 at 1:00 pm, at 16 N Columbia, Wenatchee, Washington. Interested citizens are welcome to attend.

The North Central Regional Library Board of Trustees has completed and placed on file its proposed 2017 budget for the North Central Regional Library District. A copy of said budget will be furnished to any citizen who will contact the Distribution Center located at 16 North Columbia Street, Wenatchee Washington.