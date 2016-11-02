820 (2016-429 Nov. 2, 9) Methow Valley School District

(2016-429 Nov. 2, 9) Methow Valley School District

PLUMBING FIXTURE REPLACEMENT AND REPAIR SMALL WORKS PROJECT ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Facilities and Capital Projects Bud Hover at Methow Valley Elementary School 18 Twin Lakes Road Winthrop, WA for Plumbing Fixture Replacement and Repair Project. Contractors shall submit their sealed bid proposals per instructions in the bid package up until 2:00 p.m. November 18 2016. Proposals received after either time established for receipt will not be considered. Bids will be opened and read immediately after the time and date set for receipt of the alternate-bid proposals. Optional pre-bid walkthrough is scheduled beginning at reception desk at the Methow Valley Elementary School 18 Twin Lakes Road Winthrop, WA on November 14, 2016 at 11 a.m. Free-of-charge access to project bid documents can be requested by email from Bud Hover at bhover@methow.org or downloaded online from http://bit.ly/Methow_Bid. No bidder may withdraw his bid after time set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 40 days. The Board of Directors of Methow School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.