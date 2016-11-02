820 (2016-430 Nov. 2, 9) PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

(2016-430 Nov. 2, 9) PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

(North Valley Hospital)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held pursuant to RCW 70.44.060(6) on the 10th day of November, 2016, for the purpose of receiving public comment on the 2017 Budget.

Any interested person may present their comments by making oral comments at the time of the public hearing or by submitting their comments in writing prior to or at the time of the public hearing. The hearing shall be held at the Commissioner’s Board Room at North Valley Hospital located at 203 South Western, Tonasket, Washington, commencing at 7:00 p.m. on the date set forth above.

PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 4

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON

/s/ Helen Casey

President of the Commission

