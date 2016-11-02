820 (2016-434 Nov. 2) Okanogan County RFPD8 2017 Budget Meeting

(2016-434 Nov. 2) Okanogan County RFPD8 2017 Budget Meeting will by held Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 2747 Cameron Lake Road, Okanogan, WA
at 7:30 p.m.
/s/Connie Townsend
Commission’s Secretary
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 810 (2016-427 Nov. 2) A public meeting for the 2017 Budget
- 800 (2015-586 Nov. 4) OKANOGAN COUNTY RFPD8 2016 BUDGET MEETING
- 820 (2016-421 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) NORTH CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
- 820 (2016-420 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) Okanogan County Fire District #3
- 820 (2016-420 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) Okanogan County Fire District #3
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment