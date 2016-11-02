0

820 (2016-434 Nov. 2) Okanogan County RFPD8 2017 Budget Meeting

As of Wednesday, November 2, 2016

(2016-434 Nov. 2) Okanogan County RFPD8 2017 Budget Meeting will by held Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 2747 Cameron Lake Road, Okanogan, WA

at 7:30 p.m.

/s/Connie Townsend

Commission’s Secretary

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.

