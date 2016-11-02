Couple returns to home after minor fire

OMAK - An early morning oil furnace mishap yesterday left an Elm Street home with only smoke damage.

“It was just an oil furnace that caught fire,” Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling said. “The furnace was in the basement.”

Bowling said only smoke damage was primarily in the basement with “light” smoke on the upper floor occupied by a senior citizen couple. They have since returned to the home.

Bowling reminds area residents to take caution when heating their homes throughout the upcoming winter months.

“Just make sure their chimneys are clean,” he said, adding combustible materials should be kept away from heating devices.

Working smoke detectors and at least one functional fire extinguisher should be in each home.

Bowling said should the electricity go out, do not use things like barbecues to heat homes because of the risk of carbon monoxide poising.