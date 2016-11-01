Nanamkin arrested in North Dakota protest

CANNON BALL, N.D. - A Colville tribal member from Nespelem was among more than 140 people arrested late last week while protesting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Dan Nanamkin, 49, was arrested Oct. 27 on suspicion of engaging in a riot, public nuisance and criminal conspiracy-endangerment. Bail was posted Oct. 31 by a donation-supported legal group helping the protestors.

Late last week, scores of police officers from North Dakota and other states donned riot gear and moved on Native Americans who had been camped and protesting the pipelineís construction since late August. They wielded clubs, pepper spray, beanbag rounds, rubber bullets and a sound device intended to disperse crowds, and were flanked by military-style trucks and tanks.

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Nov. 2 edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.