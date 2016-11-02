Okanogan wins football mini-playoff

— Okanogan won a mini-playoff Tuesday that elevated the Bulldogs to a crossover game with Northeast A League for a berth to the state 1A tournament.

Okanogan edged Cashmere, 7-6, in the first game under Kansas City tiebreaker rules.

Cashmere attempted a 2-point conversion that was stuffed just short of the goal line.

Okanogan then took on Cascade, winning 13-10 after Greyson Fields scored on a one-yard plunge.

Cascade then beat Cashmere

The mini-playoff was needed because Okanogan, Cashmere and Cascade tied with 3-1 records in the Caribou Trail League.

Only two of the teams could advance to crossover games with the Northeast 1A League for berths to state.

Okanogan (8-1) hosts Newport (5-4) at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to state as the No. 1 seed from District 6 (CTL).

Okanogan edged Newport, 19-13, in week 2 of the regular season.

"This should be a great game," Okanogan coach Erick Judd said. "They throw and run the ball well. Their quarterback is a run and pass threat. They have a strong defense that has not given up a lot of points this season.

"We will need to minimize our penalties and win the turnover margin."

Cashmere (5-4) is at Colville (6-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing with the District 6/7 No. 4 seed to state.

Friday, Nov. 4

Newport at Okanogan, 6 p.m., winner District 6 No. 1 seed to state

Omak vs. Chewelah at Kettle Falls, 6 p.m.

Selkirk at Pateros, 6 p.m.

Cascade vs. Lakeside at Roos Field, Cheney, 6:30 p.m.

Tonasket vs. Dayton/Waitsburg at Brewster, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Waterville

DeSales at Lake Roosevelt

Inchelium at Odessa-Harrington, 7 p.m.

Republic at Entiat, 7 p.m.

Manson vs. Tri-Cities Prep at Pasco

NEA 1 (Colville), bye, District 7 No. 1 seed to state

NEA 2 (Freeman), bye, District 6/7 No. 3 seed to state

Saturday, Nov. 5

Cashmere at Colville, 1 p.m., winner District 6/7 No. 4 seed to state

Oroville vs. Mabton at Brewster, 2 p.m.