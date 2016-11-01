Republic man arrested in drug bust

REPUBLIC - A local man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 27, after an electronic benefits transfer card complaint led officers to discover methamphetamine and 75 pounds of marijuana.

Arrested was Duane Gray, 60. He was released from Ferry County Jail on Oct. 28 on his own recognizance.

"He has been charged with unlawful redemption of food stamps, possession of a stolen access device, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver," said Ferry County Prosecuting Attorney Kathryn Burke. "He was also charged with use of drug paraphernalia."

Burke said additional charges could be filed.

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Nov. 2 edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.