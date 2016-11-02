Taco Bell gives away free tacos today

OMAK - Want a free Doritos Locos Taco?

Then you may want to consider taking a late lunch break today.

"In Game 1 (of the World Series), Francisco Lindor came through in the crunch with the stolen base heard ‘round the world,” a statement from Taco Bell said. "And at Taco Bell, we believe one great steal deserves another. "

Participating Taco Bell locations across the nation- including 620 Omache Dr. - will give away one free Doritos Locos Taco, per person, from 2-6 p.m. today.