Taco Bell gives away free tacos today

By Brock Hires

As of Wednesday, November 2, 2016

OMAK - Want a free Doritos Locos Taco?

Then you may want to consider taking a late lunch break today.

"In Game 1 (of the World Series), Francisco Lindor came through in the crunch with the stolen base heard ‘round the world,” a statement from Taco Bell said. "And at Taco Bell, we believe one great steal deserves another. "

Participating Taco Bell locations across the nation- including 620 Omache Dr. - will give away one free Doritos Locos Taco, per person, from 2-6 p.m. today.

