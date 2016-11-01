Chronicle to stream live election coverage

OMAK - The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle will stream live video coverage of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election on Facebook.

The program will begin at 8 p.m.

Viewers can share their thoughts and comments on the election outcomes as results come into the newsroom.

For those unable to watch live the program will be archived.

To tune in see facebook.com/omakokanogancountychronicle

Results will also be published in the Sunday, Nov. 13 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 editions of The Chronicle.