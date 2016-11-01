No rate increase expected in PUD budget

OKANOGAN - A proposed $54.6 million 2017 budget is under consideration by Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners; it contains no rate increases.

A budget hearing began Oct. 10 and was continued to Oct. 24; budget workshops also were held those days. Additional budget hearings are planned for 3 p.m. Nov. 7 and 21, and Dec. 5 and 19 at utility headquarters, 1331 N. Second Ave.

No rate increase is expected during 2017, said Don Coppock, director of accounting, finance and administration/auditor.

