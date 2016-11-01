Omak may seek bond issue for new middle school

OMAK - The Omak School Board may run a bond issue request in February 2017 for construction of a new middle school.

Board members discussed that possibility during their Oct. 25 meeting.

After community surveys, professional studies and the year-long work of a committee, the 1948 middle school building was identified as the top priority for replacement. The building has been updated and remodeled several times over the years.

In order to serve students and staff, the structure needs to be about 77,000 square feet and likely would cost around $33 million, Superintendent Erik Swanson said.

The state could provide close to $8 million in matching funds for the building, but that puts about $25 million onto local taxpayers.

