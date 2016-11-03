Recall issued for 'Manila Sky Purple Yumm Ice Cream'

ANAHEIM, Calif. - AC Creamery Inc. is recalling its 16 ounce packages of "Manila Sky Purple Yumm Ice Cream" because the product may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to officials.

Listeria monocytogenes are organisms which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, senior citizens, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and events.

The product comes in a 16 ounce, paper cup marked with an expiration date of March 06, 2018 stamped on the bottom.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem, officials said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found samples positive for Listeria monocytogenes in the contract manufacturer’s facility.

Consumers who have purchased 16 ounce packages of "Manila Sky Purple Yumm Ice Cream" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, click here.