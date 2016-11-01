NVH moves forward with geothermal project

TONASKET - North Valley Hospital commissioners unanimously agreed to spend more than $40,000 to begin digging two test wells as part of the initial step for the districtís geothermal heating and cooling project.

Commissioner Adam Tibbs made the recommendation to approve the project after he, Commissioner Herb Wandler and interim CEO Ron O'Halloran did extensive research on the pros and cons of the project.

"I think that we need to move forward," Tibbs said, adding if test holes are dug and no sustainable water is found, "then we can go other avenues."

