Ice cream recalled over listeria concern

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. - McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams is undertaking a voluntary recall of selected, 16 oz. (pint size) packages of ice cream produced by a contract manufacturer because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The seven affected flavors, available only in pints, account for approximately 15% of the pint-packaged ice cream products carrying the McConnell’s brand label. All of the recalled products were manufactured and packaged in a facility owned by a contract manufacturer, Dr. Bob’s of Upland, LLC. No other products were affected, according to the announcement. Ice cream produced at McConnell’s Santa Barbara facility are not included in the recall. No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The FDA found samples positive for Listeria monocytogenes in the contract manufacturer’s facility and in finished product of another company’s brand, leading the contract manufacturer to recall all ice cream products it produced for McConnell’s and other ice cream companies this year.

Because this recall affects only McConnell’s products manufactured by the contract manufacturer facility, it is important that consumers carefully check the following flavor/code date combinations to be certain the correct products are removed.

The following flavors and “Best By” code dates are being recalled:

Dutchman’s Chocolate JUL 27 2017, OCT 01 2017 and OCT 05 2017

Mint Chip SEP 08 2017, SEP 30 2017, OCT 07 2017, DEC 01, 2017, DEC 30, 2017, JAN 04, 2018, JAN 05, 2018

Peppermint Stick JUL 25, 2017, JUL 26, 2017, SEP 30, 2017

Salted Caramel Chip OCT 07, 2017, OCT 20, 2017, DEC 22, 2017, JAN 06, 2018, JAN 07, 2018

Sweet Cream JUL 27, 2017, SEP 08, 2017, OCT 01, 2017, OCT 21, 2017, DEC 08, 2017, DEC 21, 2017, DEC 24, 2017

Turkish Coffee JUL 20, 2017, SEP 22, 2017, OCT 07, 2017, Dec 06, 2017

Vanilla Bean JUL 23, 2017, JUL 25, 2017, JUL 27, 2017, OCT 01, 2017, OCT 15, 2017, DEC 07, 2017, DEC 25, 2017, JAN 03, 2018, JAN 06, 2018

The recalled ice cream was distributed in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MS, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WI to retail stores.

The product comes in a 16-ounce (pint size) paper package marked with “Best By” lot numbers listed above and printed in black on the bottom of the carton.

Consumers who have purchased any of the seven 16-ounce (pint size) packages of McConnell’s ice cream should not eat these products and are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company recall hotline at 866-723-2454 between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm E.S.T., Monday through Friday. Customers may also contact McConnell’s by email at recall@mcconnells.com.