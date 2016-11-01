Okanogan school leaders seek $3.97 million bond issue

OKANOGAN- Residents of the Okanogan School District will be asked in February 2017 to decide on a slimmed-down bond issue request.

Proposed are three new classrooms, upgrades to facilities and security systems, and refurbishing aging athletic facilities used for physical education classes and sports. The board voted Oct. 26 to place the request on the Feb. 14 ballot.

Voters turned down a request in April, so district officials went back to the drawing board. They polled district residents about why the measure failed and what peopleís priorities are, then revamped the request.

Instead of the $6.55 million requested in April, district officials pared the February request to $3.97 million.

