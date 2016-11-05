Football scores: Okanogan, Omak win cross over games

— Myron Super ran for a 69-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and the rout was on in Okanogan's 42-10 crossover game against Newport on Friday night.

Michael Goetz scored on a 41-yard pass from Alex Nelson, ran 2 yards to pay dirt and passed 36 yards to Dakota Fingar.

Greyson Fields rushed 8 times for 142 yards that included an 88-yard touchdown run.

Super wrapped up the scoring on a 29-yard run.

Friday scores:

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 28, Cusick 8

Chelan 14, Riverside 7

Entiat 62, Republic 26

La Salle 63, Columbia (Burbank) 32

Odessa-Harrington 60, Inchelium 14

Okanogan 42, Newport 10

Omak 35, Chewelah 26

Selkirk 60, Pateros 12

Waterville 59, Bridgeport 26