810 (2016-440 Nov. 9, 16) Town of Conconully

(2016-440 Nov. 9, 16) Town of Conconully
Resolution 246.16 Setting Final Public Hearings
on the Preliminary 2017 Budget and the Final 2017 Budget
The hearings are set for Tuesday November 22, 2016 and Tuesday November 29, 2016 at 6:00 pm in the Conconully Community Hall 219 Main St. All request for this document could be made to the clerk at 219 Main St
Conconully or by phone at 509 826-6005.
Tami Cochran Clerk-Treasurer
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment