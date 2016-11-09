810 (2016-442 Nov. 9) CITY OF OKANOGAN INVITATION TO QUOTE 2015-2016 JANITORIAL SERVICES

(2016-442 Nov. 9) CITY OF OKANOGAN INVITATION TO QUOTE 2015-2016 JANITORIAL SERVICES

The Clerk-Treasurer will receive sealed quotes for the City of Okanogan, Washington at Okanogan City Hall, 120 3rd Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington 98840 until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2016 for the City of Okanogan’s Janitorial needs for 2017-2018. The Contract period will be from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018. Statements of Qualifications, a Sample Contract and Quote Proposal Form can be obtained from the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at City Hall, City website, www.okanogancity.com or mailed on request by calling (509) 422-3600.

Quote must be submitted on the Quote Proposal Form available from Okanogan City Hall and must include three client references.

Quotes will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, December 15, 2016 in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Okanogan City Council will award the contract for furnishing Janitorial Services for 2017-2018 at their regular meeting on December 20, 2016.

Craig Attwood

Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.