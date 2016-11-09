820 (2016-390 Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

(2016-390 Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GARY GOODWIN AND NANCY GOODWIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON BUSINESS LOAN FUNDS; JOHN AND JANE DOES, I THROUGH V, OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY,

Defendants.

Case No. 15-2-00303-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION AS TO DEFENDANTS JOHN AND JANE DOES, I THROUGH V, OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY

TO: DEFENDANTS JOHN AND JANE DOES, I THROUGH V, OCCUPANTS OF THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 5th day of October, 2016, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the under-signed attorneys for plaintiff, Justin T. Jastrzebski of Weinstein & Riley, P.S. at their offices below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of said action is to judicially foreclose on the following described real property:

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY WASHINGTON, EXCEPT ANY PORTION LYING WITHIN OKANOGAN COUNTY ROAD NOS. 2658 (DIXON ROAD) AND 2547 (WEATHERSTONE ROAD).

Commonly known as: 4 Dixon Rd, Omak, WA 98841.

DATED this 27th day of September, 2016

WEINSTEIN & RILEY, P.S.

By: /s/ Justin T. Jastrzebski

Justin T. Jastrzebski, WSBA #46680

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.