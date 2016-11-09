820 (2016-391 Oct. 19, Nov. 9) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

(2016-391 Oct. 19, Nov. 9) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 18th day of November, 2016, at the hour of 10 A.M. at the Okanogan County Courthouse, 149 3rd Ave N., in the City of Okanogan, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 2, CROWS NEST ACRES SHORT PLAT AS PER PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN VOLUME A-3 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 170, UNDER

AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 3077885, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

The Real Property or its address commonly known as 8 Foggy River Loop Road, Riverside,

WA 98849. The Real Property tax identification number is 8811070201, 8811070200.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 20th, 2012, recorded July 25th, 2012, under Auditor’s File No 3174504, records of Okanogan County, Washington, from Garry J. McDonald Sr. and Crystal A. Todd, as Grantors, to Inland Professional Title, LLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Colville Tribal Credit, as Beneficiary, and subject to a Resignation and Appointment of Successor Trustee recorded under Auditor’s File No. 3205542 naming David D. Shaw P.C. as Successor Trustee.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: failure to pay the monthly payment which became due on 09/03/2015, and all subsequent monthly payments, plus late charges and other costs and fees as set forth below:

Amount due as of August 9th, 2016

Delinquent payments from September 3rd, 2015, in the amount of $808.44/mo.: $9,701.28 Late fees $55.00 Payoff of insurance $1,079.87 Title Report $627.56 Trustees’ or Attorneys’ Fees $2,500.00

6.Attorney and Trustee expenses:

a.Service/Posting of Notices $110.00

b.Postage/Copying Expense $50.00

c.Publication $798.00

TOTAL:$14,921.71

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: principal $109,694.58, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 18th day of November, 2016. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 7th day of November, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before 7th day of November, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after 7th day of November, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

CRYSTAL TODD, 8 FOGGY RIVER LOOP RD., RIVERSIDE, WA 98849

GARRY MCDONALD, SR., P.O. BOX 4518, OMAK, WA 98841

by both first-class and certified mail on the 11th day of April, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above on 13th day of April, 2016, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS - The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE

THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site:

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287, or Web site:

http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site:

http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

Dated: 9th day of August, 2016

David D. Shaw, as Trustee

SHAW LAW GROUP

C/O Carl J. Marquardt

1126 34th Avenue, Suite 311

Seattle, WA 98122-5139

Tel. 206-388-4498

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.