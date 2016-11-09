820 (2016-406 Oct. 19, Nov. 9)TS #60128-25659-NJ-WA APN #3521200023 / 3521300044 Reference

(2016-406 Oct. 19, Nov. 9)TS #60128-25659-NJ-WA APN #3521200023 / 3521300044 Reference Number: 3106013 Abbreviated Legal: PT S1/2 SW 1/4, SEC 30 T35N R21E Grantor: Gabrielle S Childers and Louis R Childers Grantee: North Cascade Trustee Services Inc. Original Beneficiary: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND/OR ASSIGNS NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Web Site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819. Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on November 18, 2016, at the hour of 10:00 AM at Okanogan County Superior Courthouse, main entrance, 149 Third North, Okanogan, WA 98840 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington, to-wit: EXHIBIT “A” THAT PART OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, (FR. SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER) AND THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 35 NORTH, RANGE 21 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON, FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 4; THENCE NORTHEAST 89°45’54” 650.68 FEET, ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 4; THENCE LEAVING SAID BOUNDARY LINE SOUTHWEST 00°43’07” 1025.13 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWEST 28’3049” 106.83 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF AN EXISTING DRIVEWAY, AND ITS INTERSECTION WITH COUNTY ROAD NO. 1131, AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE FROM THE SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, NORTHEAST 58°18’10” 161.06 FEET; THENCE NORTHEAST 70°07’07” 220.43 FEET; THENCE NORTHEAST 78°45’19” 223.99 FEET; THENCE NORTHEAST 57°33’56” 58.54 FEET; THENCE SOUTHWEST 7°36’11” 433.67 FEET TO THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4; THENCE SOUTHWEST 89°45’00” 203,48 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD NO. 1131; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTHWEST 71°24’00” 251.56 FEET; THENCE AIONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A DELTA ANGLE OF 33°26’49” A RADIUS OF 113.24 FEET, FOR A LENGTH OF 66.10 FEET; THENCE NORTHWEST 37°57’11” 99.13 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN. STATE OF WASHINGTON. APN: 3521200023 /3521309044 More commonly known as: 4 Lucky Louie Road, Winthrop, WA 98862 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 13, 2006, recorded July 26, 2006, under Auditor’s File No. 3106013, records of Okanogan County, Washington, from Louis R Childers and Gabrielle S Childers, husband and wife as Grantor, to TRANSNATION TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR GREENPOINT MORTGAGE FUNDING, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND/OR ASSIGNS as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR DEUTSCHE AJ.T-A SECURITIES INC. MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-AR& under an Assignment recorded on June 5, 2015 under Auditors File 3200437 in the official records in the Office of the Recorder of Okanogan County, Washington. II. No action commenced by the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust as of for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Suspense Balance $-1,210.98 interest Due $1 20,980.00 Escrow Payment $23,165.39 Grand Total $142,934.41. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $210,400.00, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured November 1, 2009, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on November 18, 2016. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by November 7, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated at any time before November 7, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified check from a state or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after November 7, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Gabrielle S Childers 4 Lucky Louie Road Winthrop, WA 98862 Louis R Childers 4 Lucky Louie Road Winthrop, WA 98862 Current Occupant 4 Lucky Louie Road Winthrop, WA 98862 Louis R Childers 412 Wolf Creek Rd Winthrop, WA 98862 Gabrielle S Childers 412 Wolf Creek Rd Winthrop, WA 98862 by both first-class and certified mail on August 13, 2015, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an Interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. To access sale information, please go to salestrack.tdsf.com or call the automated sales line at: 888-988-6736 Dated: June 30, 2016 North Cascade Trustee Services Inc., Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By Megan Holly , Authorized Signatory 801 Second Avenue, Suite 600 Seattle, Washington 98104 Telephone 1-855-676-9686 TAC: 2714 PUB: 10/19/16, 11/09/16

