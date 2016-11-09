820 (2016-408 Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE

(2016-408 Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION
Colville Tribal Credit Corporation,
a lending institution wholly-owned by the
Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian
Reservation,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
Jason L. Allen
A single individual
Defendant.
Case No: CV-CD-2016-39054
CHIEF OF POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF
REAL PROPERTY
The Colville Tribal Court has directed the Chief of Police, Colville Tribe, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.
Lot 11, Block 124, Plat of the Townsite of Omak, Colville Indian Reservation, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “D” of Plats, pages 31 and 32, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.
The Real Property or its address is commonly known as 612 Edmonds Street, Omak WA 98841. The real property tax identification number is 2001241100.
The sale of the above property is to take place:
TIME: 1:00 PM
DATE: November 18, 2016
PLACE: Front Entrance, Colville Tribal Courthouse #1. 38 School House Loop Road, Nespelem WA 999155
The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $52,307.03 together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Chief of Police at the address stated below.
Sharlene Zacherle for
Michael Henry, Chief of Police
28 Okanogan Street/PO Box 617
Nespelem, WA 99155
(509)634-2472
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
