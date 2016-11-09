820 (2016-408 Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE

(2016-408 Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION

Colville Tribal Credit Corporation,

a lending institution wholly-owned by the

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian

Reservation,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Jason L. Allen

A single individual

Defendant.

Case No: CV-CD-2016-39054

CHIEF OF POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

The Colville Tribal Court has directed the Chief of Police, Colville Tribe, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Lot 11, Block 124, Plat of the Townsite of Omak, Colville Indian Reservation, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “D” of Plats, pages 31 and 32, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

The Real Property or its address is commonly known as 612 Edmonds Street, Omak WA 98841. The real property tax identification number is 2001241100.

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 1:00 PM

DATE: November 18, 2016

PLACE: Front Entrance, Colville Tribal Courthouse #1. 38 School House Loop Road, Nespelem WA 999155

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $52,307.03 together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Chief of Police at the address stated below.

Sharlene Zacherle for

Michael Henry, Chief of Police

28 Okanogan Street/PO Box 617

Nespelem, WA 99155

(509)634-2472

