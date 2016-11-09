820 (2016-436 Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE

(2016-436 Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION
Colville Tribal Credit Corporation,
a lending institution wholly-owned by the
Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian
Reservation
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
Estate of Joseph Desautel
Brian Desautel, Shawn Desautel, Galen Desautel
Defendant(s)
Case No.: CV-CD-2016-39092
CHIEF OF POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF
REAL PROPERTY
The Colville Tribal Court has directed the undersigned Chief of Police, Colville Tribe, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.
Lot 37 and 38, Block 54, Town of Coulee Dam, Washington, according to the Second Revised Okanogan County Assessor’s Plat thereof filed in Okanogan County on April 21, 1958 (Auditor’s file No. 453224) located in Section 31, Township 29 North, Range 31 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.
TOGETHER WITH that certain sidewalk easement between Lots 36 and 37 of said Block 54, which would attach by laws as disclosed by Ordinance No. 136, filed under Auditor’s file No. 612891, records of Okanogan County, Washington.
The Real Property or its address is commonly known as 610 Pine Street, Coulee Dam WA 99116. The Real Property tax identification number is 0610543700.
The sale of the above property is to take place:
TIME: 9:00 AM
DATE: December 9, 2016
PLACE: Front Entrance, Colville Tribal Courthouse #1, 38 School House Loop Road, Nespelem WA 99155
The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $143,483.05 together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Chief of Police at the address stated below.
Sharlene Zacherle for
Michael Henry, Chief of Police
28 Okanogan Street/PO Box 617
Nespelem, WA 99155
(509)634-2472
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 820 (2016-408 Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE
- 820 (2016-279 June 29 July 6, 13, 20) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE
- 820 (2016-279 June 29 July 6, 13, 20) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE
- 820 (2016-279 June 29 July 6, 13, 20) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE
- 820 (2016-279 June 29 July 6, 13, 20) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment