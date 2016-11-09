820 (2016-437 Nov. 9) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting

(2016-437 Nov. 9) TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting on Monday, November 14th, 2016 at 6:00pm. The location will be at 303 2nd Ave. S., Suite A, Okanogan, WA 98840 (TranGO Office next to Armada). Please call (509) 557-6177 or visit www.okanogantransit.com for any questions.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
