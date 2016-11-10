Three local towns on Top 10 burglary list

Grand Coulee, Winthrop and Oroville made a top 10 list that they likely wish they hadn’t.

National home security company, Protect America, included the cities on its annual “Top 10 Burglary Hot Spots,” which lists the most burglarized cities in each state based on population.

Grand Coulee topped the Washington list with 23 burglaries and a population of 1,056. Winthrop followed with 7 burglaries with a population of 416. Oroville was no. 9 on the list with 23 burglaries and a population of 1,676.

No cities or towns in Okanogan or Ferry counties made the company’s Top 10 burglary safe zones.

“Each year, the FBI releases a Uniform Crime Report detailing the number of crimes in each municipality in the US,” said Zane Schwarzlose, community liaison for Protect America. “We’ve digested this data and turned it into lists of burglary safe zones and hot spots for each state.”

Top 10 burglary safe zones

1, Everson, population 4,050 – 1 burglary

2, Warden, population 2,761 – 1 burglary

3, South Bend, population 1,585 – 1 burglary

4, La Center, population 3,134 – 2 burglaries

5, Mattawa, population 4,612 – 4 burglaries

6, Duvall, population 7,882 – 8 burglaries

7, Moxee, population 3,871 – 4 burglaries

8, Dupont, population 9,597 – 13 burglaries

9, Bingen, population 721, 1 burglary

10, Kittitas, population 1,425 – 2 burglaries

Top 10 burglary hot spots

1, Grand Coulee, population 1,056 – 23 burglaries

2, Winthrop, population 416 – 7 burglaries

3, Quincy, population 7,499 – 124 burglaries

4, Aberdeen, population 16,100 – 257 burglaries

5, Chewelah, population 2,601 – 40 burglaries

6, Oakville, population 658 – 10 burglaries

7, Sumner, population 9,737 – 145 burglaries

8, Yakima, population 93,798 – 1,307 burglaries

9, Oroville, population 1,676 – 23 burglaries

10, Spokane, population 212,698 – 2,817 burglaries