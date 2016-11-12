0

La Salle ends Okanogan's season, 35-20

Okanogan High School quarterback Alex Nelson pitches to Greyson Fields during game with La Salle on Friday. The Lightning won, 35-20.

Photo by Al Camp


The Chronicle

As of Saturday, November 12, 2016

OKANOGAN — No. 9 La Salle, led by the four receiving touchdowns by Jordan Martin, topped No. 10 Okanogan, 35-20, in an opening-round state 1A playoff game Friday.

Martin finished with a school-record 271 receiving yards

Martin scored on pass completions of 87, 26, 34 and 80 yards.

La Salle (10-1) will play the winner of Colville at Royal City that was to be played today, Saturday, in the state quarterfinals next week.

Okanogan finished at 9-2.

Okanogan quarterback Alex Nelson completed 14-of 23 passes for two touchdowns and an interception.

Morgan Poulin was 0-1 on a halfback pass that was intercepted.

Okanogan receivers included Michael Goetz (7-110, TD), Fields (1-43, TD), Poulin (3-18) and James Colbert (2-7).

Okanogan rushers included Greyson Fields (10-76, TD), Martin Grooms (5-67), Poulin (16-61) and Super (5-49).

Area teams:

Allmira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pomeroy 12

Colton 74, Inchelium 26

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 48, Lake Roosevelt 16

Elsewhere:

1A

Connell 48, Montesano 28

Deer Park 21, Naches Valley 0

La Center 28, Port Townsend 7

Zillah 49, Freeman 42, OT

2B

Asotin 41, Tonasket 3

Liberty (Spangle) 44, Kittitas 6

Napavine 41, Kalama 6

1B

Yeah Bay 58, Taholah 22

Elsewhere:

2A

No. 1 Archbishop Murphy 34, No. 4 North Kitsap 0

Liberty 20, Steilacoom 13

Tumwater 44, Washington 7

3A

Bonney Lake 24, Squalicum 7

Eastside Catholic 39, Timberline 21

Lincoln 35, Lynnwood 14

Meadowdale 24, Kelso 20

O’Dea 42, Ferndale 21

4A

Camas 55, Graham-Kapowsin 6

Richland 41, Sunnyside 0

Skyline 31, Eastlake 14

Sumner 58, Monroe 42

Woodinville 27, Mariner 0

Saturday games:

2B

Ilwaco vs. Toledo

Raymond vs. La Conner

Mabton vs. Pe Ell/Willipa Valley

Ti-Cities Prep vs. Dayton-Waitsburg

1A

Meridian vs. Cascade Christian

Hoquiam vs. Mount Baker

Colville at Royal City

State soccer

Brewster at St. George’s

Tonasket at Liberty Bell

