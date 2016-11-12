La Salle ends Okanogan's season, 35-20

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan High School quarterback Alex Nelson pitches to Greyson Fields during game with La Salle on Friday. The Lightning won, 35-20.
OKANOGAN — No. 9 La Salle, led by the four receiving touchdowns by Jordan Martin, topped No. 10 Okanogan, 35-20, in an opening-round state 1A playoff game Friday.
Martin finished with a school-record 271 receiving yards
Martin scored on pass completions of 87, 26, 34 and 80 yards.
La Salle (10-1) will play the winner of Colville at Royal City that was to be played today, Saturday, in the state quarterfinals next week.
Okanogan finished at 9-2.
Okanogan quarterback Alex Nelson completed 14-of 23 passes for two touchdowns and an interception.
Morgan Poulin was 0-1 on a halfback pass that was intercepted.
Okanogan receivers included Michael Goetz (7-110, TD), Fields (1-43, TD), Poulin (3-18) and James Colbert (2-7).
Okanogan rushers included Greyson Fields (10-76, TD), Martin Grooms (5-67), Poulin (16-61) and Super (5-49).
Area teams:
Allmira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pomeroy 12
Colton 74, Inchelium 26
La Salle 35, Okanogan 20
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 48, Lake Roosevelt 16
Elsewhere:
1A
Connell 48, Montesano 28
Deer Park 21, Naches Valley 0
La Center 28, Port Townsend 7
La Salle 35, Okanogan 20
Zillah 49, Freeman 42, OT
2B
Asotin 41, Tonasket 3
Liberty (Spangle) 44, Kittitas 6
Napavine 41, Kalama 6
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 48, Lake Roosevelt 16
1B
Colton 74, Inchelium 26
Yeah Bay 58, Taholah 22
Elsewhere:
2A
No. 1 Archbishop Murphy 34, No. 4 North Kitsap 0
Liberty 20, Steilacoom 13
Tumwater 44, Washington 7
3A
Bonney Lake 24, Squalicum 7
Eastside Catholic 39, Timberline 21
Lincoln 35, Lynnwood 14
Meadowdale 24, Kelso 20
O’Dea 42, Ferndale 21
4A
Camas 55, Graham-Kapowsin 6
Richland 41, Sunnyside 0
Skyline 31, Eastlake 14
Sumner 58, Monroe 42
Woodinville 27, Mariner 0
Saturday games:
2B
Ilwaco vs. Toledo
Raymond vs. La Conner
Mabton vs. Pe Ell/Willipa Valley
Ti-Cities Prep vs. Dayton-Waitsburg
1A
Meridian vs. Cascade Christian
Hoquiam vs. Mount Baker
Colville at Royal City
State soccer
Brewster at St. George’s
Tonasket at Liberty Bell
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment