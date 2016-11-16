810 (2016-440 Nov. 9, 16) Town of Conconully

(2016-440 Nov. 9, 16) Town of Conconully

Resolution 246.16 Setting Final Public Hearings

on the Preliminary 2017 Budget and the Final 2017 Budget

The hearings are set for Tuesday November 22, 2016 and Tuesday November 29, 2016 at 6:00 pm in the Conconully Community Hall 219 Main St. All request for this document could be made to the clerk at 219 Main St

Conconully or by phone at 509 826-6005.

Tami Cochran Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.