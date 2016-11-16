810 (2016-449 Nov. 16) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 881

(2016-449 Nov. 16) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 881

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 9th day of November, 2016, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 881. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON AMENDING BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 2.12.026 TO DECLARE THE CITY CLERK/FINANCE DIRECTOR THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE CITY AND FURTHER IDENTIFYING THE POWERS, DUTIES AND RESPONSABILITIES OF THE OFFICE OF

CITY CLERK/FINANCE DIRECTOR.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 9th day of November, 2016.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.