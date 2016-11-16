810 (2016-450 Nov. 16) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 878

(2016-450 Nov. 16) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 878

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 9th day of November, 2016, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 878. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON,

AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 874 THE CITY’S 2016 ADOPTED BUDGET ORDINANCE AND APPROVING THIS TITLE AS A SUMMARY OF THE ORDINANCE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 9th day of November, 2016.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.