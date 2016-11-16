810 (2016-451 Nov. 16) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 880

(2016-451 Nov. 16) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 880

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 9th day of November, 2016, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 880. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 10.10 TO THE BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE DESIGNATING SCHOOL ZONES AND NON- INTERSECTION PEDESTRIAN CROSSWALKS WITHIN THE CITY, CONTAINING A PENALTY PROVISION; A SEVERABILITY PROVISION; AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 9th day of November, 2016.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.