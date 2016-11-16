820 (2016-415 Nov. 16, 23) Okanogan County Fire District #7

(2016-415 Nov. 16, 23) Okanogan County Fire District #7
Notice of Adoption of Final Budget 2017
Notice is hereby given that the fire district 7 commissioners will consider adoption of the final budget for 2017 on Thursday December 1, 2016. The meeting will begin at 5:30 at 107 N. Main Street; Riverside, Wa.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
