820 (2016-445 Nov. 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

(2016-445 Nov. 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

JOHN R. (JACK) CRANE and ROSELEA J. CRANE, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs, vs.,

WASHINGTON WILDLIFE HERITAGE FOUNDATION, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

Case No.: 16-2-00451-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

WASHINGTON WILDLIFE HERITAGE FOUNDATION, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 16th day of November, 2016, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above described, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Mary E. (Bess) Derting, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action to quiet title against certain real property in Okanogan County, Washington, to-wit:

That certain land located in Section 32, Township 34 North, Range 27 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington, lying Northerly of the Okanogan River and Southerly of Aston Estates (as per plat thereof recorded in Book H of Plats, pages 7 and 8, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington) and bounded on the West by W. Parkway Street and on the East by E. Parkway Street.

DATED: November 7, 2016.

//ss// Bess Derting

Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA # 37452

Attorney for Plaintiff

