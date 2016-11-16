820 (2016-447 Nov. 16, 23) Notice of the Intent to Adopt an Election Resolution

(2016-447 Nov. 16, 23) Notice of the Intent to Adopt an Election Resolution
The Okanogan Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at 6:00 PM on December 6, 2016 at the USDA Service Center, 1251 S. 2nd Ave, Okanogan, WA to adopt a resolution setting the date, time, and location of an election to fill a Conservation District Supervisor’s expiring term.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- (2013-565 Oct. 30 & Nov. 6) Notice of the Intent to Adopt an Election Resolution
- 800 (2014-573 Oct. 29 & Nov. 5)
- 800 (2015-545, Oct. 21, 28) Notice of the Intent to Adopt an Election Resolution
- 800 (2015-545, Oct. 21, 28) Notice of the Intent to Adopt an Election Resolution
- 820 (2016-415 Nov. 16, 23) Okanogan County Fire District #7
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment