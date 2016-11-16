820 (2016-448 Nov. 16) PUBLIC NOTICE

(2016-448 Nov. 16) PUBLIC NOTICE

The Okanogan School District will receive sealed bids at the Superintendent’s office at 115 Rose St., Okanogan, until 1:30 PM, November 30, 2016 for surplus items. Bids will be reviewed at 2:00 pm that day and approved or rejected by the Board at the regular board meeting that evening in the Superintendent’s office. The surplus items list may be viewed on the district website: www.oksd.wednet.edu or call 422-3629. The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

