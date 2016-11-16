820 (2016-452 Nov. 16) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work Exterior Painting Services,

(2016-452 Nov. 16) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work Exterior Painting Services, Spring 2017
Open: November 16th, 2017
Closing: December 2nd, 2017
Okanogan Public Hospital District No. 3 d/b/a Mid Valley Hospital
Okanogan Public Hospital District No. 3 d/b/a Mid Valley Hospital is soliciting professional services proposals and qualifications from contractors to provide exterior painting services to the MRI building, administration building, and Mid Valley Clinic. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is issued in reference to and in conjunction with the Scope of Work (SOW).
Mid Valley Hospital intends to award a professional services contract to a responsible bidder with the lowest responsible bid.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 820 (2016-397 Oct. 5, 12) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work
- 820 (2016-397 Oct. 5, 12) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work
- 820 (2016-387 Oct. 12, 19) Public Notice
- 820 (2016-387 Oct. 12, 19) Public Notice
- 820 (2016-352 Aug. 31, Sept. 7) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work (SOW) Environmental
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment