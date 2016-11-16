820 (2016-452 Nov. 16) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work Exterior Painting Services,

(2016-452 Nov. 16) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work Exterior Painting Services, Spring 2017

Open: November 16th, 2017

Closing: December 2nd, 2017

Okanogan Public Hospital District No. 3 d/b/a Mid Valley Hospital

Okanogan Public Hospital District No. 3 d/b/a Mid Valley Hospital is soliciting professional services proposals and qualifications from contractors to provide exterior painting services to the MRI building, administration building, and Mid Valley Clinic. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is issued in reference to and in conjunction with the Scope of Work (SOW).

Mid Valley Hospital intends to award a professional services contract to a responsible bidder with the lowest responsible bid.

