High-speed chase lands three in handcuffs

AENEAS VALLEY -Three people were arrested earlier this month after they allegedly led police on a high-speed chase - reaching speeds of 100 mph - through rural northern Okanogan County.

According to a reported filed by Tonasket police officer Javier Aguilar at around 8:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 he observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal and drive into the center turn lane from the 400 block of South Whitcomb Avenue, as if he was turning into The Junction parking lot. Aguilar also noted that the vehicleís license plate light bulb was out.

"When I activated my emergency lights, I had my driver's window lowered down, I could hear the vehicle accelerate,"Aguilar said. "I could see that two pedestrians had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle."

