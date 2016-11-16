Rosegarden Care Center to close

OMAK - Rosegarden Care Center, a 23-bed assisted living facility, will close by month's end.

The state Department of Social and Health Services, which licenses care facilities, was notified Nov. 7 by the Rosegarden administrator that the facility would close by the end of the month.

The department of Social and Health Services is "doing all we can" to coordinate the closure and find residents places to go, said DSHS spokesman Chris Wright. "No one will be left out on the street."

