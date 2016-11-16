Traffic changes in store

GRAND COULEE -Traffic changes are in store as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation constructs a new fire station this spring at Grand Coulee Dam.

On Nov. 21, the speed limit will drop from 40 mph to 30 mph on Highway 155 past the Grand Coulee Industrial Area facilities. As construction of the fire station gets going, heavy equipment and construction vehicles will enter and exit Highway 155 at Industrial Road, uphill from the dam, for approximately18 months.

