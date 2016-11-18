Kennedy concedes race to Branch

Okanogan County Commissioner Sheilah Kennedy released a statement today congratulating challenger Chris Branch on his election win.

Branch currently leads Kennedy, 7,864 to 6,538. The Okanogan County Auditor’s office has 2,200 votes to count on Monday and election results will not be certified until Nov. 29.

Branch held a roughly 667 vote lead after the second count, but nearly doubled the lead on the third count.

“I am proud of my service and the work achieved by Commissioner (Ray) Campbell and (Jim) DeTro,” Campbell said. “Congratulations to Mr. Branch and I invite him to now start attending the Commissioners meetings and budget work sessions next week so he can start to understand the responsibilities of County Commissioners.”