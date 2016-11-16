Stampede plans meeting, queen coronation

OMAK - A new queen will be crowned and a hall of fame induction is planned when Omak Stampede Inc. has its annual banquet Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event begins with a 5 p.m. social hour at the Omak Elks Club, 110 S. Ash St. Dinner will be at 6 p.m., with the meeting and program to follow.

Michaela Allen, 19, a student at Wenatchee Valley College, will be crowned to succeed Emily Stevens. Allen is a graduate of Okanogan High School; Stevens is a senior at Okanogan.

The event includes financial reports, election of board members and the Omak Stampede Hall of Fame induction.

The Hall of Fame designation is the highest honor bestowed by Stampede.