Dakota pipeline project easement delayed

CANNON BALL, N.D. - The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers plans to delay an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline project until it conducts further environmental review with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

The Corps, which made the announcement Monday, Nov. 14, said, "construction on or under Corps land bordering Lake Oahe cannot occur because the Army has not made a final decision on whether to grant an easement."

The Dakota Access Pipeline, being built from North Dakota to Illinois, would skirt the Standing Rock reservation. Native Americans and others have been protesting the route since late August.

Several dozen people participated in a "Stand with Standing Rock" support rally was Nov. 15 at Chief Joseph Dam orientation and recreation area near Bridgeport. Another, smaller, group marched in Omak the same day.

