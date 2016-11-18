Student art honors veterans

TONASKET - Youngsters from Tonasket elementary and middle schools took part in a challenge - hosted by the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy Project - to decorate local storefronts with tributes to veterans.

"Every class did a superb job honoring Americaís veterans," said spokeswoman Roberta Scholz. The students' works were "creative, respectful and patriotic."

"A group of Legacy members create a scoring criteria and enjoy touring the town and scoring each window," she said. "The judges' scores are added and the contest was very close."

